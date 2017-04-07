The 41-year-old felon, Chayce Hanson, is charged with raping the woman after he crashed his pickup with her in it. She suffered a severe head injury and stroke and was unable to speak, prosecutors say.

Police are looking for a West Seattle man charged with raping a woman after she suffered a severe head injury when he crashed his pickup truck on the way home with her in February, according to King County prosecutors.

Chayce Hanson, 41, a felon, was charged with second-degree rape for having sex with a 40-year-old woman when she “was incapable of consenting to sexual intercourse by reason of being physically helpless,” say the March 30 charges. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

As of Friday, Hanson had not been booked into King County Jail. Even though he isn’t in custody, a judge has set bail at $500,000, court records show.

Hanson and the woman are longtime acquaintances who live near each other, according to the charges.

The woman walked to a grocery store on Feb. 1 and on her way home Hanson — in a bar on Fauntleroy Way Southwest — tapped on the window and asked her join him for a beer. She declined but finally relented because “she didn’t want to be rude,” say the charges. She then agreed to go for a drink with Hanson at a restaurant about a half mile away. The woman would later tell police she had no memory of leaving the restaurant and no recollection of being injured in a car crash, charging papers say.

She awoke naked with Hanson in his bed the next morning. She was unable to speak, and her face and hands were covered in blood, say the charges. He got on top of her and though she wanted the sex to stop, “she could not say any words because of the head injury,” charges say. After Hanson finished, the woman dressed and walked home; her next-door neighbor drove her to the hospital, according to the charges.

The woman couldn’t communicate with doctors because she suffered a stroke as a result of the injury to her head — she could only write her name over and over again, say the charges. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, and Seattle police responded, but she couldn’t tell officers what had happened, according to charging papers.

Police obtained video-surveillance footage from a variety of businesses to piece together a time line: Hanson and the woman left the bar at 7:20 p.m. and arrived at a restaurant on California Avenue 10 minutes later, say the charges.

When they left around 11:30 p.m., Hanson held onto the woman because she was slumped over and having difficulty walking; he drove back to the bar, and video-surveillance footage showed him grope, fondle and kiss the woman, who was unresponsive and appeared to have passed out, say the charges. At that point, there was no damage to Hanson’s vehicle.

Roughly 12 hours later, Hanson’s vehicle was seen on video-surveillance footage from a restaurant next to the bar with damage to the front quarter panel and bumper, and the windshield was cracked and pushed outward — presumably caused by the woman’s head hitting the glass, charging papers say.

Officers later found paint chips on rockery and pieces of plastic in the road near 40th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Genesse Street, according to the charges. Residents there remembered hearing sounds of a crash, and a woman photographed and saved some of the debris, which she turned over to officers, say the charges. The crash was not reported to police.

According to the charges and news reports, Hanson was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison for kicking his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death in 2000. But after the state Supreme Court ruled in 2002 that a person cannot be charged with felony murder when someone dies as a result of an assault, Hanson’s murder conviction was reversed.

In 2006, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault of a child in the case and was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison, said a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. He was given credit for the six years he had already served and was released in July 2009, according to prosecutors and the state Department of Corrections.