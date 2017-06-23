It’s not entirely clear why police are calling the man the “Hillbilly Bandit,” but the suspect has dressed in an assortment of hats, glasses and what appears to be a fake beard, police said.

A gray-haired man in a beige Goodyear hat and glasses walked up to the teller at a Wells Fargo Bank in Everett on May 9 and unfolded a note demanding money, according to Everett police and surveillance footage.

He didn’t imply he had a weapon, and when the teller hesitated, the man left the bank empty-handed, police said.

After that incident, Everett police have connected the suspect to four bank robberies around the Puget Sound area since June last year and dubbed the man the “Hillbilly Bandit” in a news release. The police have released photos of the suspect taken by surveillance cameras during the robberies, in which he wore an assortment of baseball caps, a fedora, a hoodie and a fake beard, police said.

Everett police are working with other law-enforcement agencies, including the Lynnwood Police Department, to find the Hillbilly Bandit, Everett police spokesman Aaron Snell said.