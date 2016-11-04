Police records released Friday indicate suspect Arcan Cetin declined to reveal a motive in the September shooting that left five dead.

The man accused of killing five people at the Cascade Mall declined to provide a motive to detectives, despite an initial confession, according to newly released police records.

Arcan Cetin, 20, was later charged with five counts of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the Sept. 23 mass shooting in Burlington.

The new details, gleaned from interviews with police shortly after Cetin was arrested near his apartment in Oak Harbor the day after the shooting, were disclosed in records released Friday.

Asked multiple times by investigators to give a reason for the killings, Cetin demurred, according to the records. Police said Cetin displayed little emotion when he was interviewed. Cetin had been ordered by a court to get mental-health treatment.

In the interviews, Cetin confirmed he drove to Seattle after fleeing the scene of the shooting, and then later stayed the night in a parking lot, according to the records. He also was issued a parking ticket after the shooting while in Seattle, according to investigators.

Police recovered a rifle and an empty 25-round magazine at the scene, the records show. According to investigators, each of the five victims were shot four to five times.

Questioned by police the day after the shooting, Cetin’s estranged stepfather said he was missing a rifle similar to the one used in the shooting, and that two other firearms he owned had gone missing.