The shooting occurred after officers went to the mobile-home park near Forks to conduct a welfare check.

A man was killed in a standoff with police near Forks on the Olympic Peninsula Friday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.

Officers conducting a welfare check at the Lake Pleasant Mobile Home and RV Park about 5:15 p.m. were confronted by an armed man, according to the State Patrol.

After a brief confrontation, at least one officer fired a weapon, the State Patrol said. The man died at the scene. No information was available Saturday on his identity.

The two responding officers, Michael Gentry of the Forks Police Department, and Edwin Anderson of the Clallam County Sheriff’s office, were not injured.