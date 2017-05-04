Seattle police officers say that the female suspect and the man know each other and believe the victim had been targeted.

A man was stabbed in the neck during an argument Thursday with a woman in the Rainier Valley, Seattle police say.

The stabbing was reported at 11:38 a.m. Thursday at Rainier Avenue South and South Mount Baker Boulevard.

Responding officers found the victim, 43, suffering from a stab wound to the neck. Officers say that the suspect and the man know each other and believe the victim had been targeted.

Officers are searching for the 36-year-old woman.