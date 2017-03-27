Police have detained two people they believe were involved in the Monday morning incident. It appears that no one was injured.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported in Seattle’s Central District.
Seattle police reported the investigation at South Jackson Street and 25th Avenue South on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. Police have detained two people who they believe were involved in the incident.
At that time, police said no one was injured.
No further details were immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
This post will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.