Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported in Seattle’s Central District.

Seattle police reported the investigation at South Jackson Street and 25th Avenue South on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. Police have detained two people who they believe were involved in the incident.

At that time, police said no one was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

