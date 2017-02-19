Officer struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk while responding to another collision; both were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Vancouver Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating an accident involving a patrol car and two pedestrians.
Police responded to a traffic collision on Saturday at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street.
Police say a patrol officer was heading west on Evergreen and made a left turn when he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.
Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They were treated and released.
