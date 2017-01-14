One robbery and an attempted robbery occurred within a half-hour of each other Saturday, while five similar crimes have been reported since Jan. 3.

Arlington police are looking for a man who robbed one espresso stand and tried to rob another Saturday, following at least five similar crimes in Snohomish County since Jan. 3.

At 1:35 p.m. in the 500 block of North Olympic Avenue, a man implied he had a weapon, and demanded money from the cash register. The barista locked the window, and the man ran away without taking anything.

Less than a half-hour later, the man robbed an espresso stand in the 17300 block of Smokey Point Boulevard, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a statement Saturday night.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, about 6 feet tall with a skinny build, brown hair, brown eyes and scruffy facial hair. He wore a camouflage hoodie and jeans.

Detectives from Arlington and Everett were investigating both reports, as well as other incidents in those cities and Marysville. They haven’t determined yet whether Saturday’s crimes are linked to the five earlier espresso-stand robberies. In those five, no weapon was displayed, and the robber did leave with cash.

People with information about the robberies are asked to call 911.