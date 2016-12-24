The victim was taken to the hospital and a 19-year-old man is in custody. The victim was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two teenagers, Lynnwood police believe.

A man was stabbed at Alderwood Mall on Christmas Eve while trying to break up a fight between two teens, according to Lynnwood police.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, suffered a single stab wound, according to police. No information on his condition was immediately available Saturday night.

When police arrived around 5 p.m., a bystander and mall security had detained a 19-year-old man.

“The victim stepped in to break up the fight and was stabbed by the suspect,” Deputy Chief Jim Nelson wrote in a news release. “Other bystanders saw the confrontation and they, along with Alderwood Mall security, detained the suspect until police arrived.”

Police were unsure of the relationship between the victim and the man being held, Nelson said, but initial indications were they did not know each other.

No one else was hurt and there are no other suspects, police said. The other teenager involved in the fight is cooperating with the investigation, police said.