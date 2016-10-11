Police believe an overnight break-in at the Abu Bakr Mosque was an attempted theft, not a hate or bias crime.

Police in Tukwila are investigating an overnight break-in by two teenagers at a Tukwila mosque, authorities said.

About 2:45 a.m., officers called to the Abu Bakr Mosque in the 14000 block of Tukwila International Boulevard by a commercial alarm found a broken window and saw a person running away from the building, police said.

Police were unable to find the suspect, but did find a second person hiding inside the building, they said. It was not immediately made clear if the suspect was arrested.

Police said both suspects are teens, who were trying to steal items from the building. The incident is not being investigated as a hate or bias crime, officials said.