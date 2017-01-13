Officers say the man approached the child and demanded that he get inside the man’s pickup.

Authorities say a man tried to lure an elementary-school-age boy while he was walking home in Edmonds.

The boy was walking in the 20100 block of 76th Avenue West around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday when a man in a pickup approached him and demanded that he get inside, Edmonds police said in a news release.

The child ran away and reported the incident to his mother.

Police said the child told investigators he believes the same man contacted him two previous times.

In the most recent encounter, the boy described the pickup as an older Ford Ranger, with an extended cab, canopy and two-tone color: dark green on top and brown on the bottom.

He described the man as white, about 35 years old, with “spikey” brown hair and an unshaven face, the release says.

Police urge anyone with information on the man to contact the department.