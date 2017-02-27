Police say the phone threat came just before 5 p.m.

A bomb threat evacuated the Mercer Island Jewish Community Center Monday night, according to police.

Mercer Island police Cmdr. Leslie Burns said bad traffic hampered the response to the center. A bomb dog from the King County Sheriff’s Office was sweeping the building early evening, she said.

Burns said the threat was made via telephone about 4:45 p.m. and she was not at liberty to reveal its contents, pending discussions with detectives and the community center’s staff. Mercer Island officers responded to help evacuate the building, which holds as many as 250 people.

Burns said the city was prepared for the threat, and had discussed the possibility of threats to local Jews given “what has been happening elsewhere around the country.”

One witness, Darius Zoroufy, a physician at Swedish Medical Center, was in the neighborhood and posted video of the police response to his Facebook page. It showed several police cars blocking access to the center, which is on the north end of Mercer Island.

No injuries were reported.