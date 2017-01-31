Lynnwood police say an Edmonds woman claimed she was an aspiring serial killer, following her arrest Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man in the chest.

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman allegedly told police she planned to kill a man she met online, eat his heart and leave a note on his body so police would know she intended to kill again, according to court documents in the bizarre case.

Amy Brown is accused of plunging a pocket knife into the chest of the 29-year-old man late Sunday in a room at the Rodeo Inn in Lynnwood, telling him she was a serial killer, according to the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against her.

The man, who met Brown after he created a Craigslist post seeking companionship, was able to escape and seek help at a nearby drugstore, the statement says.

A Snohomish County District Court judge on Tuesday found probable cause to hold Brown on investigation of attempted first-degree murder and set her bail at $1 million, according to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to the probable-cause statement:

The man told a police officer he’d created a Craigslist profile and the post was “not to solicit sex, but for friendship and possibly dating purposes.” Brown responded to the post and agreed to meet, and their date ended up at the Rodeo Inn in a room paid for by the man.

The man and Brown were lying on the bed talking and Brown asked several times if he was a serial killer, and he told her he wasn’t, the statement says. He told police Brown then climbed on top of him, stated, “Well, I am a serial killer!” and stabbed him with a pocket knife, it says.

“He stated that the attack was unprovoked and there had not been an altercation between them prior to the incident,” the statements says.

He told police he struggled to fight her off, ran from the room and summoned help. The man was initially taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds but was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a punctured left lung, the statement says.

Responding officers arrested Brown in the parking lot of the inn, at 20707 Highway 99, the statement says.

Police say Brown told officers she wanted to become a serial killer and responded, “I’m a loon!” when asked about the stabbing, according to the statement.

Police also say Brown told officers she planned to kill the man and eat his heart and that she had written a note to leave on his body “explaining that she planned to kill again,” it says.

One officer noted Brown “was extremely emotionless” when speaking about trying to kill the man and at one point in their conversation, “she was more concerned with missing work the following day than facing the possible consequences of an aggravated assault,” the statement says.

Court records show Brown has twice been cited for speeding and once for failing to stop but it does not appear she has any prior criminal history.