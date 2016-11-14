Police say the man, while driving a catering van, used a gun to fire several shots during a suspected road-rage incident on Friday.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a suspected road-rage incident on Seattle’s Beacon Hill in which police say he opened fire with a gun while driving a catering van on Friday. No one was injured.
After his arrest, investigators used a search warrant to get in the van and found a loaded gun and 5.9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, police said.
Authorities have booked him into King County Jail on suspicion of committing a drive-by shooting.
The incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when police say the man tried to pull into a car’s lane, nearly hitting it, while that vehicle was stopped at a traffic light near Rainier Avenue South and South Bayview Street.
The car’s driver honked at the van, to which the 34-year-old man allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the car’s occupants, police said.
The car’s driver then ran a red light to escape, police said, and heard several gunshots while driving away.
Police arrested the suspect nearby on the 12th Avenue South bridge.
No further details were immediately available.
