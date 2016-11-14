Police say the man, while driving a catering van, used a gun to fire several shots during a suspected road-rage incident on Friday.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a suspected road-rage incident on Seattle’s Beacon Hill in which police say he opened fire with a gun while driving a catering van on Friday. No one was injured.

After his arrest, investigators used a search warrant to get in the van and found a loaded gun and 5.9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, police said.

Authorities have booked him into King County Jail on suspicion of committing a drive-by shooting.

The incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when police say the man tried to pull into a car’s lane, nearly hitting it, while that vehicle was stopped at a traffic light near Rainier Avenue South and South Bayview Street.

The car’s driver honked at the van, to which the 34-year-old man allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the car’s occupants, police said.

The car’s driver then ran a red light to escape, police said, and heard several gunshots while driving away.

Police arrested the suspect nearby on the 12th Avenue South bridge.

No further details were immediately available.

Jessica Lee: 206-464-2532 or jlee@seattletimes.com