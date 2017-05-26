The suspect was previously convicted of shooting a gang rival in 2015, Seattle police said.

Seattle police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old driver who shot at another motorist earlier this month.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the Beacon Hill neighborhood May 11.

Police say gang unit detectives say the gold Toyota Camry the shooter was driving was registered to his grandmother. He was previously convicted of shooting a gang rival in 2015.

Investigators saw the teen Thursday outside a state Department of Corrections office, where he had been scheduled to meet with his corrections supervisor. They say he took off running when he saw police but was caught soon after.

He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting.