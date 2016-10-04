The 30-year-old suspect was ordered held on $1 million bail after a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide.

Mehmet Whicker waived his appearance at his first court hearing on Tuesday afternoon, when a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, according to King County prosecutors.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday.

Tukwila police and medics responded to the station at 3651 Southcenter Blvd. around 8:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving 911 calls from witnesses reporting the stabbing and indicating the assailant had fled, says the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against Whicker.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive 29-year-old Friday Harbor man with three stab wounds — two to the front of his body and one to his back, the statement says. He was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers Whicker and the victim were involved in some kind of fight that escalated when Whicker pulled out a knife and stabbed him, according to the statement.

Detectives reviewed video-surveillance footage of the platform provided by King County Metro, and the footage “clearly shows the two in an altercation,” says the statement. During the confrontation, Whicker is seen lunging at the victim, who then clearly reacts and looks “at himself in an area where doctors later said he was stabbed,” it says. The video also shows that Whicker pursued the other man as he tried to escape, the statement said.

Whicker was arrested a short time later about six blocks away, the statement says.

According to Tukwila police, Whicker first said he had gotten into a fight with a man who was bigger than him but denied striking the man, the statement says. When confronted with the fact detectives had video of the incident, police say Whicker began to cry and said he was just trying to live his life, but he “did not deny having a knife or stabbing the male,” according to the statement.

Though the statement identifies the victim, The Seattle Times is not naming him because the King County Medical Examiner’s Office had not notified his next of kin of his death as of Tuesday evening.