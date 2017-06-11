Law enforcement, corrections officials seek two missing inmates from the Cedar Creek Correctional Facility near Littlerock.

Washington State Department of Corrections and local law enforcement are searching for two inmates who escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center Saturday night.

The inmates were identified as Richard Harvell, 30, and Sage Bear, 26.

Harvell was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm out of Snohomish County and began serving a 44 month sentence on March 15, 2017. His expected release date had been tentatively set for March 19, 2019.

Bear was convicted of first-degree manslaughter out of King County and began serving a 130 month sentence on January 27, 2009. His expected release date had been tentatively set for July 9, 2018.

Corrections officials say sightings should be reported to local law enforcement or the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at 360-359-4100, or call 911.

Cedar Creek Corrections Center is located near Littlerock, Wash. and houses approximately 480 minimum custody male inmates.