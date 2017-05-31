Damage to the cash and bank has been estimated at $35,000, police said.

Two thieves saw their loot go up in smoke Tuesday when they used a blow torch to break into a bank ATM and ignited the cash inside, according to Everett police.

Everett firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a Coastal Community Bank branch at 10520 19th Ave. S.E. around 6 a.m. and found the building and ATM had been damaged and that cash inside had been set ablaze, police said. Damage to the building, ATM and cash was estimated at $35,000.

Police also released surveillance video of the break-in at the bank.

Police say they have probable cause to arrest two suspects on investigation of arson and burglary. They have been identified as Eli Steen and Jason Kovar, both 31. Police say the two men also are wanted for questioning in connection with several commercial burglaries.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward and Coastal Community Bank is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.