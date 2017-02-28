The victim was attacked Thursday morning by a stranger who somehow got inside her home, police said.

Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault Thursday north of the University of Washington.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested Monday by officers who responded to a burglary in the 5600 block of 15th Avenue Northeast, according to a posting in the police department’s online Blotter. Police say the man matched the description of the suspected wanted in the sexual assault.

The sexual assault happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday when the victim awoke to find a stranger in her bedroom in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northeast, according to police. After the assault, the suspect fled, police said.

The man has been booked into the King County Jail.