A jogger on a trail near Dudley Carter Park in Redmond discovered the decomposed body in a retention pond Sunday morning, according to police.
A body found in a retention pond in Redmond is that of a male, police said Monday.
The condition of the body prevented the King County Medical Examiner’s Office from discerning more identifying information, Redmond police said. The body had likely been in the pond for several weeks, possibly more, according to police.
The body was found by a jogger Sunday in the pond near Dudley Carter Park.
Redmond police detectives are investigating.
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.