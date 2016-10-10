A jogger on a trail near Dudley Carter Park in Redmond discovered the decomposed body in a retention pond Sunday morning, according to police.

A body found in a retention pond in Redmond is that of a male, police said Monday.

The condition of the body prevented the King County Medical Examiner’s Office from discerning more identifying information, Redmond police said. The body had likely been in the pond for several weeks, possibly more, according to police.

The body was found by a jogger Sunday in the pond near Dudley Carter Park.

Redmond police detectives are investigating.