All lanes of Battery Street are blocked between Second and Fifth avenues. Also, Third Avenue between Wall and Bell streets is also closed, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Several streets in Belltown have been blocked while police investigate a suspicious package left behind by a bank robber.

All lanes of Battery Street are blocked between Second and Fifth avenues. Also, Third Avenue between Wall and Bell streets is also closed, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Metro Transit buses are being rerouted off Third Avenue between Blanchard and Wall streets. Passengers are being advised to use stops on Third Avenue north of Vine Street or south of Stewart Street.

This post will be updated.