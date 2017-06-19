Police removed the bag around 6 p.m., about an hour after the initial report was made. A suspect was also arrested, police said. .
Several streets in Belltown were blocked Monday afternoon while police investigated a suspicious bag left behind by a bank robber.
All lanes of Battery Street were blocked between Second and Fifth avenues. Also, Third Avenue between Wall and Bell streets was also closed, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Metro Transit buses were rerouted off Third Avenue between Blanchard and Wall streets.
