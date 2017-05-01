The victim told police she was jogging on a path in the park’s lower loop in the early afternoon of Oct. 1 when a stranger grabbed her. She was able to escape, police said.

Seattle police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the Oct. 1 attack on a female jogger in Seward Park.

The man was arrested Sunday by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

In addition to the October attack, the suspect also was arrested on a warrant for felony theft. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of indecent liberties and identity theft.

The victim of the Seward Park attack told police said she was jogging on the path in the park’s lower loop around 1:30 p.m. when a man she didn’t know grabbed her. She was able to get away, police said.

Police, aided by dogs, searched the park but didn’t find the suspect.