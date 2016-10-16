Officer received a tip that the suspect, wanted for attempted first-degree murder, was in a Spokane home, leading to an hourslong standoff

SPOKANE (AP) — Spokane police say they arrested a man Saturday wanted on a warrant for attempted murder after an all-night standoff.

The Spokesman-Review reported that police arrived at a Spokane home Friday evening after receiving information that 38-year-old Coby C. Adams was inside.

Police say Adams refused to come out, leading to a standoff with law enforcement until early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Adams was arrested after a police dog was sent inside to find him.

Officials issued a warrant for Adams’ arrest on Oct. 6. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree armed robbery.

Police have not released information on what incident is connected to Adams’ charges.