Authorities have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of robbing Jake Harris, a cast member on the reality TV series “Deadliest Catch.”

According to the Everett police, investigators arrested the two suspects in Spokane on Tuesday evening.

Harris, 33, told investigators he was robbed of his wallet and $2,400 cash and beaten while riding in a black Range Rover with the man and woman on Saturday evening, police said.

Harris told police that he and the suspects, along with another woman, had been at the Quilceda Creek Casino in Marysville before 8 p.m. Harris had first met the group the day before, police spokesman Aaron Snell said. And the suspects reportedly agreed to give him a ride home, which is in Lake Stevens, though drove to Everett, he said.

“The victim said that after making a stop, the male sat behind him and started to assault him as they drove,” police said in a news release. “The victim blacked out and woke up on the side of the highway,” without the wallet.

Police found Harris with neck and head injuries in the 700 block of Highway 526 after a passer-by called 911, police said.

He initially declined hospitalization, and a police officer drove him home, police said. There, Harris’ girlfriend took him to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, where he temporarily stayed in the intensive-care unit.

Everett police plan to take custody of the suspects on Wednesday and book them into Snohomish County Jail, police said. The Seattle Times is not naming them because they have not been charged.

Further details on the suspects, such as ages, were unavailable.

Police do not believe the other woman was involved in the alleged crime, Snell said.

The Harris family has been featured on the Discovery Channel show for 10 years.