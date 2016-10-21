The suspects, including seven juveniles, are suspected of robbing convenience stores in West Seattle, police said.

Seattle police arrested seven juveniles and a man suspected of a string of convenience-store robberies after a brief car chase that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Police say the group was seen about 4 p.m. in a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata that matched the description of a car used in a robbery in West Seattle earlier in the day. The Hyundai also matched the description of the car that eluded officers when they attempted to pull it over on Wednesday, according to police.

As officers tried to stop the Hyundai on Thursday it sped off. The driver lost control of the car at South 96th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive South and struck a curb, police said.

Police arrested the eight occupants and determined the Hyundai had been stolen in Kent.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery and eluding. A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Youth Services Center for investigation of robbery and drug charges, and a 15-year-old male was booked for investigation of robbery, police said.

The remaining suspects — two juvenile females and three juvenile males — were released to the custody of their parents.

All are suspected in a series of robberies in West Seattle, according to police.