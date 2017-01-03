The victims said they were in a car when they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Seattle police are investigating a reported drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning that sent two men to a hospital.

Witnesses called 911 just after 2:30 a.m. to report gunshots in the 2500 block of Rainier Avenue South in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood. As officers were arriving at the scene, they received a report that two men, ages 23 and 25, with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at Harborview Medical Center, police said in a news release.

Officers went to the hospital and interviewed the men, who said they were riding in a car in the 2300 block of Rainier Avenue South when an occupant of another vehicle opened fire, striking both of them, police said.

The victims were unable to provide police with a description of the shooter.

Police said the victims were listed in stable condition, one with a gunshot wound to the arm, and the other with gunshot wounds in the back.

Officers recovered numerous bullets that had struck businesses at the scene.