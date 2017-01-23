Officers were responding to a report of domestic violence Monday afternoon before the incident in the 6900 block of Fifth Street East.
Milton police responding to a domestic-violence call Monday fatally shot a man who’d just killed a woman, according to police.
The shootings were about 2 p.m. at an apartment complex at 6926 Fifth St. E., said Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle, acting as a spokesman for Milton police.
Two Milton police officers responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun near a female about 1:50 p.m.
A sergeant — who arrived moments before the second officer — immediately commanded the man to drop his weapon. The man fired once and the woman fell, Engle said.
The sergeant returned fire and killed the man.
He is a 17-year veteran of the Milton Police Department.
Milton police will be investigating the shooting of the woman, Engle said; the Metro Cities Crime Response Unit will be investigating the shooting of the man.
Milton is a town of about 7,000 people that straddles the King-Pierce county line. The officer-involved shooting will be eventually reviewed for prosecution by the Pierce County prosecutor’s office.
