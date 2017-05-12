Two males, including a teenager, tried to steal marijuana from a third man in a Lynnwood home, resulting in a gunbattle, police said.

A marijuana rip-off, pistol-whipping and gunbattle early Friday in Lynnwood left one teenager with a gunshot wound, another with serious head injuries and a third person in police custody.

According to Lynnwood police, the teen who was shot, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The violence unfolded about 12:30 a.m. as a 19-year-old man in a home in the 5900 block of 177th Street Southwest allegedly tried to sell marijuana to two people. The would-be customers tried to steal the marijuana, and one pistol-whipped the dealer, police said.

At some point, police believe, one of the attacker’s guns was fired, but no one was struck.

As the two fled, one fired gunshots toward the home but did not hit anyone, police said.

The victim armed himself and fired at least once, according to police, hitting the 17-year-old. The victim of the robbery was later was treated at a hospital for head lacerations.

Lynnwood detectives have one person in custody, whom they didn’t identify.

Police did not say whether the attackers had stolen marijuana.