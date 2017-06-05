Police are still looking for the two men responsible for damaging an Everett bank and ATM last week. One man they had named previously has been interviewed and cleared of involvement.

Everett police say they have cleared one of two men they had sought in connection with an arson at a bank last week.

Police said firefighters responded to Coastal Community Bank branch at 10520 19th Ave. S.E. around 6 a.m. last Tuesday and found the building and ATM had been damaged and that cash inside had been set ablaze. Damage to the building, ATM and cash was estimated at $35,000.

Police said last week they had probable cause to arrest two suspects on investigation of arson and burglary: Eli Steen and Jason Kovar, both 31. However, police now say Steen has been interviewed and cleared of involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward and Coastal Community Bank is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the two people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.