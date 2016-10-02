The shooting happened near Occidental Square park just after bars were closing up; police are asking for help in solving the killing

A man died after being shot in the head in Pioneer Square early Sunday morning, the city’s first homicide in two months, Seattle police said.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. as several bars and nightlife spots in the area were closing up, and officers were already in the area near Occidental Square park when they heard several shots.

Officers responded to a parking lot at Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street, where they found a man in his 20s on the ground with at least one bullet wound to the head, police said. The man has not been identified.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Mark Jamieson said homicide detectives were investigating but that no other details were available Sunday morning. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.

Sunday’s killing, the 15th of the year in Seattle, ends the longest stretch of 2016 without a homicide in the city. The last killing happened Aug. 2, when a woman was shot and killed in Madison Valley.