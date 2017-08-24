The sheriff’s deputy is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, and was fired Wednesday.

TACOMA — A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy has been fired after investigators accused him of having sex with an inmate.

The News Tribune reports that 29-year-old Jason Pardes was arrested for investigation of second-degree rape Tuesday. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail, and he was fired Wednesday. No charges have been filed.

The inmate is a 34-year-old woman who has been in custody since 2014 for assault, drive-by shooting and eluding officers. She acted as the getaway driver in a robbery in Fife and was shot in the chest during a shootout with police.

Investigators believe the sexual contact occurred in a multipurpose room of the jail. Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said that even if it was otherwise consensual, such relations are illegal because the inmate is under correctional supervision.

Pardes was hired 11 months ago.