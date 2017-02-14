A person was shot by police in Arlington on Tuesday morning.

A person in Arlington was shot by police Tuesday morning, according to tweets from Everett police and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

No other details were immediately released.

An interagency team of investigators is launching its review of what happened, with more information expected this morning, said Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office and for the Snohomish Multi Agencies Response Team, which will include evidence technicians and other experts to interview the officers involved in the incident and meet with witnesses.

The incident is the third officer-involved shooting in Snohomish County since the end of January.

On Jan. 30, a man was fatally shot by Lynnwood police as he darted out of traffic on Highway 99. Police said the man had advanced on officers while holding a knife and ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon.

On Feb. 9, a Lake Stevens man was shot to death by a police officer after he threatened to “kill cops,” according to investigators. The man was also armed with a knife and was advancing on officers when he was killed, police said.

This story will be updated.