Detectives were investigating the fatal incident that occurred Sunday night.
Authorities say a pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run Sunday night near Green Lake.
Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson did not immediately have information about the victim or whether officers were looking for a specific vehicle. He said detectives would investigate.
The incident occurred at North 82nd Street and Wallingford Avenue North.
