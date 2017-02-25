King County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vehicle with right-front damage, in connection with the fatality.

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Burien on Friday night, and King County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver.

The incident occurred on South 152nd Street in front of Highline High School and the Highline Performing Arts Center, where St. Francis of Assisi School students were set to perform a musical.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the call about 6:45 p.m., said spokeswoman Cindi West. The pedestrian died at the scene.

A witness reported seeing a silver or gray sedan leaving the area. Deputies are seeking a vehicle matching that description with right-front damage, West said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.