Two new bills aimed at strengthening the state’s already-tough human-trafficking laws are expected to be introduced in the state Legislature on Monday — and they are likely to better reflect the realities of those caught up in the sex trade.

Both pieces of legislation, which have Democratic and Republican sponsors, were requested by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and they build on work done by his predecessor, Rob McKenna.

“We have gaps in our laws … and we think those gaps need to be filled,” Ferguson said. “The real heartbreak of human trafficking is it’s so prevalent and they’re such terrible crimes.”

The first bill would create a protection order or no-contact order to protect victims of both labor and sex trafficking from the people exploiting them.

Victims of sexual assault and domestic violence are currently able to obtain court orders barring their abusers from contacting them or coming near their homes, schools or places of employment. A suspect accused of violating a protection order can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for a first and second violation, with the charge then becoming a Class C felony if an order is violated a third time.

But human trafficking and promoting prostitution aren’t considered sex crimes, and the relationship between a trafficker and a victim isn’t a domestic one, said Ferguson, explaining why it’s been so difficult for victims of human trafficking and prostitution to obtain protection orders.

“Of course there are no guarantees” that even a victim who obtains a protection order would be safe from a pimp, but Ferguson said it would at least give police and prosecutors another avenue to go after people should they violate a court order. The same rules would apply to violators, who would face felony charges after two prior convictions for violating a no-contact order.

The human-trafficking protection order bill is being sponsored by Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, and Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley.

The second piece of legislation would extend the statute of limitations from three to 10 years for the crimes of human trafficking, commercial sex abuse of a minor and promoting the commercial sex abuse of a minor.

“For victims of human trafficking, the very nature of that relationship is that they’re under the control of their trafficker,” Ferguson said.

Many victims are reluctant to go to police and are so traumatized by their exploitation that by the time they come forward, “three years has gone by and there’s no justice for that victim,” he said.

Extending the statute of limitations to 10 years after the commission of a crime seems reasonable, Ferguson said, pointing out that 10 years is currently the statute of limitations for nonlethal arson.

Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, D-Federal Way, and Sen. Jeannie Darneille, D-Tacoma, are the primary sponsors of the statute of limitations bill.

Neither bill would require any financial expenditures by lawmakers.

Embedded in the bill to extend the statute of limitations is a request to alter the legal definition of commercial sex. Currently, the law defines commercial sex as sex in exchange for a fee — meaning money. New language would change “fee” to “anything of value,” which could mean drugs, food or even a bed for the night.

“We have a relatively narrow definition and it’s appropriate to expand that to encompass what is actually happening in reality,” Ferguson said, noting that vulnerable people, particularly youth, are often coerced into exchanging sex for basic necessities.