The owner of the Lakewood company allegedly told investigators he was trying to pull the other driver over because he was driving recklessly. A search of the owner’s car turned up a handgun, handcuffs, body armor and a Taser.
TACOMA — The owner of a Pierce County security company has been accused of posing as a police officer and pointing a gun at a driver he tried to pull over on Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The News Tribune reports Michael James Landen Jr. is charged with assault and criminal impersonation.
Court documents say Landen had his lights flashing when he pulled over a white sedan in Seattle and told the driver he was an officer before pulling a gun on him.
According to court documents, a King County sheriff’s detective witnessed the incident and followed Landen’s car off the Seneca Street exit in Seattle.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
Authorities say a search of Landen’s Ford Crown Victoria turned up a handgun, handcuffs, body armor and a Taser.
Landen allegedly told investigators he was trying to pull the other driver over because he was driving recklessly.
His Lakewood-based security company is called Professional Officers Involved in Community Enhancement.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.