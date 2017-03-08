The owner of the Lakewood company allegedly told investigators he was trying to pull the other driver over because he was driving recklessly. A search of the owner’s car turned up a handgun, handcuffs, body armor and a Taser.

TACOMA — The owner of a Pierce County security company has been accused of posing as a police officer and pointing a gun at a driver he tried to pull over on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The News Tribune reports Michael James Landen Jr. is charged with assault and criminal impersonation.

Court documents say Landen had his lights flashing when he pulled over a white sedan in Seattle and told the driver he was an officer before pulling a gun on him.

According to court documents, a King County sheriff’s detective witnessed the incident and followed Landen’s car off the Seneca Street exit in Seattle.

Authorities say a search of Landen’s Ford Crown Victoria turned up a handgun, handcuffs, body armor and a Taser.

Landen allegedly told investigators he was trying to pull the other driver over because he was driving recklessly.

His Lakewood-based security company is called Professional Officers Involved in Community Enhancement.