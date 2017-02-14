Officer Mike McClaughry, 60, was shot in the head in December while responding to reports of shots fired in a Mount Vernon neighborhood.

In January, a neurosurgeon warned that it could be months before Mount Vernon police Officer Mike McClaughry would leave Harborview Medical Center.

Although McClaughry was showing improvement after being shot in the head in December, Dr. Randy Chesnut said during a news conference then that the officer’s progress would be measured in small increments.

“It’s not awake, up and alert. That only happens on TV,” Chesnut said.

But in a development almost made for TV, McClaughry was discharged from the Seattle hospital on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, which also happens to be the officer’s 39th wedding anniversary. It also comes almost exactly two months after he was shot and critically wounded while responding to reports of a shooting in Mount Vernon.

“It’s overwhelming, it really is,” McClaughry said during a news conference Tuesday morning at Harborview. “I’m so pleased that I could be here. I’m so overwhelmed from the response by everybody.”

He said he received so many letters and cards from supporters that he doubts he can answer all of them. But he said he will do his best to read them all. If not, “then my wife will be tasked,” he quipped.

He said he remembered little of the day he was shot except for bright light and voices.

McClaughry and his wife had requested that he be discharged Tuesday, a day earlier than planned, because of the significance of the day.

McClaughry still has a long way to go, doctors note. He suffers from vision and memory loss, said Dr. Peter Esselman, chair of UW Medicine rehabilitative medicine.

“It’s been an amazing recovery,” Esselman said. “We’re still working on vision loss and memory loss issues. The next phase begins with outpatient therapy.”

“I’m sorry that I can’t see you,” McClaughry said. “I know there are a lot of smiling faces out there.”

Ernesto Lee Rivas, 44, and two boys, ages 16 and 15, each have been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 15 shooting of McClaughry, 60. Rivas has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records.

The three were arrested after a long standoff with police.

Chesnut, the UW Medicine neurosurgeon and chief of the neuro trauma service at Harborview, said last month that some bullet fragments were left in McClaughry’s brain. He said the parts of the brain affected by the bullet’s path involve the motor functions in the left side of the body, and visual functions.

“The eyes will work fine. It’s what he does with the visual information that will be in question, being able to interpret what he’s seeing,” says Chesnut.

However, Chesnut also noted the brain “somewhat heals itself, and somewhat adapts to deficits,” more so in young patients.

“The more you do this, the more you realize that you may have a surprising comeback in a month,” he said.