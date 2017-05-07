Detectives are looking at early morning shootings on First Hill and Beacon Hill that left two men with non-life threatening injuries
Seattle police detectives are investigating a pair of overnight shootings and left two victims with non life-threatening injuries.
Gang units were investigating a 1 a.m. Sunday shooting near 16th Avenue and East Madison Street, where a man said he was shot by a suspect who fired multiple times then jumped in a waiting car and drove away. The man suffered wounds to his leg and back, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to police officials.
Detective Patrick Michaud with the department’s public affairs unit said police recovered shell casings and other evidence at the scene.
Around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Beacon Ave South to reports that a man had been shot. They arrived to find an uncooperative 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The man would say only said that he had been shot north of where he was found.
Michaud said officers found a shell casing and blood inside the man’s vehicle, which was impounded.
