The woman already was wanted by Eugene police in connection with a shoplifting case from March when she was spotted in the stolen BWM at a grocery store.

EUGENE, Ore. — Police arrested a Eugene woman accused of stealing a BMW she took for a test drive.

The Register-Guard reports officers arrested 34-year-old Lindsay Kay Watson after the dealership owner spotted the sedan at a grocery store.

Watson allegedly presented someone else’s identification before taking the used car for a spin. She already was wanted by Eugene police in connection with a shoplifting case from March.

She’s been charged with theft, identity theft, forgery, meth possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle.