Officers claim suspect fired at them following a chase in which officers were injured.

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — Highway 126 outside Florence has re-opened after police were involved in the pursuit and exchanged gunfire that left a suspect dead.

KVAL-TV reports that the pursuit began Saturday night.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies, the Florence police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit with a suspect.

It was not immediately known what sparked the chase.

Officials say at some point, the suspect fired shots at deputies. They returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says several officers were injured, but it wasn’t related to the gunfire.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m. The road re-opened at 4 a.m. Sunday.