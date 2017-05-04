The man said he thought he had a right to point his gun at protesters. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

PORTLAND — An Oregon man who had pointed his gun at protesters last summer has been sentenced to 40 days in jail and is banned from owning guns.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that 37-year-old Michael Aaron Strickland had said he thought he had a right to point his gun at protesters.

The protesters had been from “Don’t Shoot Portland” and Black Lives Matter.

Strickland also is not allowed to take video of protesters until 2018, when he will first have to ask his probation officer for permission.

Strickland’s attorney had said an expert determined Strickland is at low risk of reoffending and doesn’t appear to be prone to violence. But Multnomah County Circuit Judge Thomas Ryan says that doesn’t alleviate the fear Strickland instilled in his victims.