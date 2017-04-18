Police say 27-year-old Christopher Joseph Gourneau threw the flaming device toward a crowd of 30 to 40 people in November. No one was injured.

PORTLAND — A man has been sentenced to three years of probation and anger management for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a crowd of Trump protesters in Portland.

A witness says the device sailed 5 feet above Gourneau’s head before landing on the ground without injuring anybody.

Another witness had told police that Gourneau had been acting irrationally and hid the device under his shirt.

Police reports show officers were not in the area but did see a small group of people chasing him.

Gourneau pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to attempted second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a destructive device.