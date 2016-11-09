The 55-year-old Springfield, Ore. man was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a firearm.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield police arrested a man who they say fired a shot to celebrate the result of the presidential election.

Sgt. Rich Charboneau says officers responded late Tuesday to a report that an intoxicated man went into a street and fired a shotgun. No one was injured.

The 55-year-old man, Mitchell Bratton, was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a firearm.