An American Airlines flight attendant was delivering snacks during the June flight when she noticed the man’s hand in the victim’s crotch area.

PORTLAND — An Oregon man admitted to groping a 13-year-old girl on a flight from Dallas to Portland.

Chad Camp pleaded guilty Thursday to assault and making an indecent sexual proposal to a minor.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman scheduled sentencing for May 3.

FBI agents arrested Camp after his June flight landed at Portland International Airport. Authorities said an American Airlines flight attendant was delivering snacks early in the flight when she noticed Camp’s hand in the victim’s crotch area.

Camp was returning to Oregon after completing a residential treatment for alcohol dependency in Florida.

A witness told police Camp had at least four mixed drinks during a layover in Dallas.

In court Thursday, Camp said he touched the girl inappropriately and spoke to her with language that would be considered indecent. He said what he did was wrong in all respects.