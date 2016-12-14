Police say the suspect’s conduct was in full view of patrons, with adult and juvenile females witnessing the events in Bend.

BEND, Ore. — A Bend man has been accused of going into retail stores, taking off his clothes and publicly masturbating.

The Bulletin reports that the 32-year-old man was arraigned on four felony counts of public indecency on Monday after allegedly engaging in this behavior five times in five separate sites over the past seven months.

According to the Bend Police Department, the suspect’s conduct was in full view of patrons, with adult and juvenile females witnessing the events.

The man contacted Bend police on his own accord on Friday after learning law enforcement had connected a Dec. 7 flashing incident to his vehicle.