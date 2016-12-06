Authorities say race was a motivating factor in the act.
PORTLAND — A couple accused of intentionally running down a black teenager will remain behind bars until the outcome of a murder trial.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that a judge sided with prosecutors who argued Monday that 35-year-old Colleen Hunt should stay in jail. Prosecutors played a surveillance video of the August incident, the first time the chilling footage was shown in public.
Authorities say Hunt encouraged her boyfriend, 38-year-old Russell Courtier, to drive his Jeep into 19-year-old Larnell Bruce Jr. after the two men scuffled outside a 7-Eleven in Gresham. Authorities say race was a motivating factor in the attacks.
Hunt and Courtier have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and intimidation, a hate crime.
Courtier did not request release from jail pending the August 2017 trial.
