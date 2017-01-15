A person stabbed at Alderwood Mall Sunday is at the hospital; a suspect is in custody.
A person was stabbed in the food court of the Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody.
The stabbing happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to Lynnwood police. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.
The mall was locked down for a time.
It was the second stabbing at the mall in several weeks. On Christmas eve, a man was stabbed trying to break up a fight between two teens.
Most Read Stories
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Man arrested after Bellevue mosque damaged in suspected arson VIEW
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.