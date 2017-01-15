A person stabbed at Alderwood Mall Sunday is at the hospital; a suspect is in custody.

A person was stabbed in the food court of the Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody.

The stabbing happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to Lynnwood police. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

The mall was locked down for a time.

It was the second stabbing at the mall in several weeks. On Christmas eve, a man was stabbed trying to break up a fight between two teens.