A person stabbed at Alderwood Mall Sunday is at the hospital; a suspect is in custody.

A person was stabbed at Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a 37-year-old man in custody.

The incident happened at 1:51 p.m. when the suspect got into an argument with and stabbed a food court employee, according to Sergeant Sean Doty of the Lynnwood Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

The mall was locked down for a time.

It was the second stabbing at the mall in several weeks. On Christmas Eve, a man was stabbed trying to break up a fight between two teens.