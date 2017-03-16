A shooting in downtown Bellevue left one person injured Wednesday night.
One person was wounded in a shooting in downtown Bellevue Wednesday night.
The attack occurred around 11 p.m. at 110th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 6th Street, near the downtown transit center, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
The person who was shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said in a tweet.
KOMO News reported police were searching for a suspect who drove off in a dark, four-door sedan.
